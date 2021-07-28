Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rowing - Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne win silver in women's double scull final

Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne claim New Zealand's second medal, finishing second in the women's double sculls final. Video / Sky Sport

Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne claim New Zealand's second medal, finishing second in the women's double sculls final. Video / Sky Sport

New Zealand has its second medal of the Tokyo Olympics with rowing duo Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne taking silver in the women's double scull final today.

Hannah Osborne and Brooke Donoghue in action for New Zealand. Photo / Getty

The pair emulated double sculls greats Caroline Meyer and Georgina Earl to get on the podium in the same event they won Olympic titles in 2004 and 2008.

Full Kiwi schedule below. Click on a name to see athlete's bio, upcoming events, past Games performance and medal chance.

‌

Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis of Romania cruised to victory to win the gold.

- more to come.