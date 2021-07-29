Tokyo Olympics 2020: Black Sticks Women defeated by Australia in Olympic hockey clash

Madison Mae Fitzpatrick of Australia and Katie Doar of the Black Sticks clash. Photo / Getty

The bad news for New Zealand sports fans - the Black Sticks women have slumped to a second straight Olympic hockey defeat.

The good news? At least it was close.

After starting their campaign with two wins, the Black Sticks lost 1-0 to Australia, a result that will disappoint the Kiwi team, but by ensuring it was a tight game, they have kept their goal difference in a relatively healthy position to all but secure safe passage through to the quarter-finals.

Now, in their final game against China, comes the trickier part - securing a more favourable quarter-final opponent to enhance their chances of finally breaking through for a medal.

They'll hope to avoid Australia along the way after what was a rather professional effort from the group leaders, keeping possession well and preventing the Black Sticks from getting much ball into their circle, and the 1-0 victory was no more than they deserved.

Australia had four penalty corners but scored from none, with Grace O'Hanlon called on to make a few good stops, while the Black Sticks were unable to convert their sole PC opportunity.

After New Zealand managed to negate Australia in the first half – albeit not creating many chances themselves - Australia turned their pressure at the start of the third quarter into a goal with a smart finish on the angle from Emily Chalker.

With the Black Sticks attack failing to flatter, that was enough for a victory that sees Australia move to four wins from four with an impressive 11-1 goal difference, while New Zealand sit third, ahead of Spain on goal difference.

They are still well placed to make it out of the group, with China needing a five-goal win in the teams' final game at 12.30pm on Saturday to leapfrog the Kiwis.

A New Zealand victory over China would likely see them finish second in the group and earn an easier quarter-final, with second-placed Argentina having to take on the dominant Australians in their final group game.

A defeat, however, and it would likely be fourth place and a daunting quarter-final that awaits for the Black Sticks, with Spain favoured to at least get a point against the winless Japan in their final clash.

Pool B standings

Australia 12 points (+11 goal difference)

Argentina 9 (+2)

New Zealand 6 (+2)

Spain 6 (-2)

China 3 (-8)

Japan 0 (-4)