Tokyo Olympics 2020: Swimming - Lewis Clareburt impresses to make 200m individual medley final

Two more medals for New Zealand as NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps day six, and rowing legend Eric Murray reviews all the action on the water. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Two more medals for New Zealand as NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps day six, and rowing legend Eric Murray reviews all the action on the water. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Lewis Clareburt will have another opportunity at an Olympic medal, qualifying for the final of the 200m individual medley.

The 22-year-old finished fourth in his semifinal heat with a time of 1min 57.55sec, which was enough to see him qualify as the seventh-fastest for the eight-man final.

As was the case in his first heat of the event, Clareburt needed a big final 50m to overcome a deficit, making the turn at the 150m mark in seventh place.

Lewis Clareburt in action. Photo / Getty

He turned in his second-fastest leg of the race on the freestyle leg, finishing the final 50m in 27.72sec. His fastest was the butterfly, kicking off his race with a 25.15sec leg.

Clareburt has impressed in his two heats at the 200m length so far. After missing out on a medal in the 400m individual medley, his primary event, Clareburt said the pressure would be off his shoulders for the 200m.

"I think I can surprise myself," Clareburt said of his chances in the 200m event after the 400m final. "There can be upsets in any shape and form. Now the pressure is off I can go have fun and race fast."

Full Kiwi schedule below. Click on a name to see athlete's bio, upcoming events, past Games performance and medal chance.

‌

China's Wang Shun was the fastest qualifier for the 200m final, posting a time of 1min 56.22sec, ahead of Great Britain's Duncan Scott (1min 56.69sec) and Japan's Seto Daiya (1min 56.86sec).

The final is set to run at 2.16pm on Friday.