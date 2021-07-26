Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sailing Laser - 'Chaos and carnage' as Kiwi Sam Meech's struggle continues

It’s bronze for Wilde! NZ Herald's Focus Sport Cheree Kinnear wraps our first medal for Tokyo 2020 plus all the news from day three as the Black Sticks and our surfers impress, while Emma Twigg opens up about her quest for Olympic gold. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

It’s bronze for Wilde! NZ Herald's Focus Sport Cheree Kinnear wraps our first medal for Tokyo 2020 plus all the news from day three as the Black Sticks and our surfers impress, while Emma Twigg opens up about her quest for Olympic gold. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

New Zealand Laser sailor Sam Meech has failed to improve on his disappointing start at the Tokyo Olympics to finish with a repeat 19th placing in his second race.

Meech, the 2016 bronze medallist in Rio, finished 19th in his maiden race yesterday and replicated that effort in the second race on Monday to finish 2.21 minutes behind Montenegro's Milivoj Dukic.

Germany's Philipp Buhl and Finland's Kaarle Tapper were second and third, respectively.

‌

In strong wind conditions, chaos and carnage was widely evident when the main group of boats attempted to round the six marks. Several boats in the 35-strong field crashed into the marks, with some flipping while satisfying penalty turns.

"It's carnage and chaos at the second race of the lasers in the first mark," said the television commentator.

Sam Meech avoids a huge pile up at the first mark. Photo / Sky Sport

Meech managed to avoid capsizing but while he gradually improved from 26th place at one stage, he struggled to keep pace with the leaders.

Two 19th finishes leave Meech in 23rd place overall with 38 points.

With seven races left before the medal race next Sunday Meech has time to make up ground but he faces a tough ask from here to repeat his Rio feats.

Sam Meech of Team New Zealand. Photo / Getty

Meech admitted before the Olympics that this event would be a venture into the unknown compared to Rio, given his lack of international competition since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While most of his rivals, especially the Europeans, have been able to continue in major regattas, Meech has mostly been working in New Zealand, as well as a pre-Olympics training bloc in Australia.