Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kiwi teenage swimmer Erika Fairweather misses out on final spot in 200m freestyle

Erika Fairweather's individual freestyle adventure came to an end at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre this afternoon as she failed to progress to the final of the 200m freestyle.

The 17-year-old shocked the swimming world when she made it through to the finals of the 400m in the same stroke but was off the pace in the shorter distance.

She achieved a personal best in last night's heat to qualify 14th for the semifinals but could not improve on that, finishing last in her semifinal in 1m 59.14s. The semi was won by Australia's superstar Ariarne Titmus in 1m 54.82.

That sets up another epic clash with Katie Ledecky in the final. The American won her semifinal, albeit in the significantly slower time of 1m 55.34s.

Fairweather will turn her attention to the 4x200m freestyle relay - with Ali Galyer, Eve Thomas and Carina Doyle - before returning to school in Dunedin knowing she has the raw talent to match it with the best.