Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rugby - Dominant Black Ferns Sevens into semifinal with 36-0 win over Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

The Black Ferns dominated in the Olympic quarter final match with the ROC. Video / Sky Sport

The Black Ferns Sevens may soon have a chance to avenge their Olympic final defeat of five years ago.

New Zealand made light work of the Russian side for the second time today in this evening's quarter-final, winning 36-0 to waltz through to the medal round in Tokyo.

There, a familiar foe may be waiting.

Australia claimed the first sevens gold medal awarded at Rio 2016, consigning the Kiwis to silver with a 24-17 victory.

And a rematch could arrive sooner than expected due to the defending champions' shock loss to the United States in pool play, throwing the transtasman rivals onto the same side of the draw.

If Australia get past Fiji tonight it will mean another Australasian affair in tomorrow afternoon's semifinal, with the Black Ferns Sevens warm favourites to turn the tables and play for gold.

They are certainly looking formidable in the search for this country's first sevens gold medal - and this particular side would be more than worthy of that accolade.

They were certainly far too strong for the Russians, again. New Zealand came close to eliminating the Russian team in pool play - if they had scored one more point in their 33-0 victory this afternoon ROC would have missed out on a quarter-final spot on points difference - but they had no problem knocking them out at the second time of asking.

"It's a strange one," Tyla Nathan-Wong said of the rematch. "We knew that they would probably have been a little bit disappointed with their first performance, so we knew that they were probably going to come out here really tough and with nothing to lose.

"So with that mindset we knew we had to step up and do the basics right, and I think we did that."

It took only 15 seconds for an unforced error to give the Kiwi side a chance to pounce deep in Russian territory and Theresa Fitzpatrick made it look all too easy to open the scoring.

After a second scrum near the line New Zealand changed their point of attack but the result was the same, as Gayle Broughton crossed untouched.

The lethal Michaela Blyde soon added a third - her sixth try of the tournament - and at 17-0 the game was over as a contest before halftime.

The second half was more of the same as Portia Woodman showed far too much agility and speed to score a double, sandwiched around a Ruby Tui try.

It took more than 12 minutes for the Russians to advance over halfway in possession but that rare foray forward came to nothing as New Zealand closed out victory with ease.

The one-sided fashion of both victories today could raise concerns the Black Ferns Sevens would be in danger of being underdone for the medal round.

On the other hand, as they showed in last night's dramatic comeback against Great Britain, this team are well accustomed to win any type of match no matter the opposition.

"I don't think anything changes," Nathan-Wong said of the medal round. "You still bring that same mentality, you put your best foot forward and work together as a team. You've just got to put it down a little bit harder."