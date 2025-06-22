It marks the first time he’s played competitively since walking away from elite sport in 2021. The comeback carries deep emotional weight for Green, who says the experience has been nothing short of healing.

But there were many years of struggle before this point, with Green revealing to Australian TV show A Current Affair he was on “death’s doorstep” following a series of challenging life events, which included his mother’s death and missing out on selection for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“In that very moment, I was like, I am a complete failure,” Green said to A Current Affair.

“On top of the pressures of being a professional athlete, I was caring for my mum with a terminal illness for many years.

“Attempts to end my life, that’s probably what made me start to think I should probably start prioritising myself.”

It wasn’t long after that Green made his transition, although he didn’t speak publicly about it until last year due to fears of backlash.

“People in transition are not accepted in many spaces, and they are just bullied and everything,” Green said.

“And me telling people would just be like, I’m next.”

The 32-year-old said playing rugby again with the Sydney Convicts has been as much of a highlight for him as winning gold at the Olympics, and hoped his journey would inspire others.

“The greatest thing you can do is to love yourself and be proud of it.”