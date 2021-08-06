Tokyo Olympics 2020 live updates (August 7): New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps the news from day 15 as Lydia Ko and Ellese Andrews put themselves in contention and Lisa Carrington eyes one last medal. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps the news from day 15 as Lydia Ko and Ellese Andrews put themselves in contention and Lisa Carrington eyes one last medal. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

All the New Zealand action from day 15 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here's all you need to know about today's action (Saturday, 7 August).

Kiwis in action today

Full Kiwi schedule below. Click on a name to see athlete's bio, upcoming events, past Games performance and medal chance.

Lisa Carrington will have one more shot at adding to her historic tally at the Games so far in the K4 500m semi-final and, hopefully, final this afternoon.

While the Kiwi foursome are less of a favourite to take out gold in this event, the team was impressive in their heat yesterday and are relatively well-rested after progressing straight to the semi-finals.

On the golf course, Lydia Ko is currently in a share of the bronze medal position. However, a typhoon is on the way.

Today's final round has been rescheduled to start an hour earlier than normal, with the forecast meant to deteriorate as the day progresses.

Officials have left open the possibility of play on Sunday and there has yet to be clarification of how the bronze medal will be determined if the 54-hole scores do prove final.

Later in the day all eyes will turn once again towards the velodrome where our track cycling stars aim to increase an already record-breaking medal haul.

Sam Webster and Callum Saunders get underway in the men's keirin while Ellesse Andrews will look to keep herself in the running for a medal in the women's sprint. Finally, the chaotic beast that is the men's madison will round out the evening on the track.

For those night owls out there, the New Zealand equestrian jumping team will go for gold while Camille Buscomb will contest the lengthy 10,000m final in the National Stadium.

How to follow the action

The Herald will have live updates running from 10am, while you can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

