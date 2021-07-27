Tokyo Olympics 2020: Luuka Jones cruises into K1 slalom final

Tokyo Olympics: Kiwi Slalom canoeist Luuka Jones is comfortably through to K1 final. Video / Sky Sport

Luuka Jones has remained on course to add another Olympic medal to her collection after cruising into the final of the K1 slalom.

Jones, who claimed silver in the event at Rio 2016, qualified fifth-fastest for tonight's 10-strong decider despite not enjoying the cleanest of runs in the semifinals.

The 32-year-old recorded the third-fastest time in the heats but, after picking up a penalty, focused more on caution than speed as she navigated the rest of the Kasai Canoe Slalom course.

The Kiwi made a fast start and dealt well with the first upstream gates but lost a little time when rounding gate six before nudging gate 13 with her back to incur the two-second penalty.

Jones was still able to comfortably book her final spot, finishing fifth with a time of 108.97, but that left her more than five seconds behind top qualifier Jessica Fox.

‌

The Australian - who earned bronze behind Jones in Rio - showed just why she was regarded as such a hot favourite in Tokyo, finishing a commanding run in 103.85.

That was more than three seconds ahead of the rest of the field, which was the same gap Fox enjoyed over her competitors during the heats.

Jones left plenty of room for improvement in her semifinal run - taking away the penalty would have put her second in the semifinals - but the gold medal appears Fox's to lose.

A medal of any colour would be a fitting outcome in a landmark Olympics for Jones.

The paddler joined an elite group just by making the startline in Rio, joining discus thrower Beatrice Faumuina, marathon runner Lorraine Moller and table tennis player Li Chunli as four-time New Zealand female Olympians.

Dame Valerie Adams is set to compete in her fifth Games in Tokyo and join Barbara Kendall as the only women to feature at five Olympics.

Jones made her Olympic debut at Beijing 2008 as a 19-year-old, and five years ago in Rio won New Zealand's first medal in the K1 slalom.

The Tauranga-born athlete has remained in impressive form since Rio, finishing second at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in Slovakia in 2019, but like many of her Olympic teammates has been hampered by a lack of international competition since.

Following the final Jones will also feature in tomorrow's C1 slalom heats at Tokyo, the first time women will compete in the one-bladed event at the Olympics.