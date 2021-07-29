Tokyo Olympics 2020: Black Ferns Sevens survive major scare to beat Great Britain

Abbie Brown of Great Britain looks dejected as the Black Ferns Sevens celebrate their comeback victory. Photo / Getty

The Black Ferns Sevens have been given a serious scare on their opening day at the Tokyo Olympics, having to fight back from 21-0 down to topple Great Britain 26-21.

Beaten in the final of the Rio Olympics in 2016, the team are hot favourites to go one better this year, and while they got their campaign off to an ideal start, beating Kenya 29-7, they faced a huge challenge against Great Britain in their second game.

A major comeback was required to eventually claim victory, after Great Britain took advantage of back-to-back knock-ons from the New Zealand side, scoring two tries from as many errors in the opening minutes of the game.

They were then in again when Jasmine Joyce danced through a couple of defenders to scoot through to the line.

Two quick tries to Black Ferns speedster Michaela Blyde closed the gap to nine points at halftime, but the Kiwi side had plenty of work left to do.

Michaela Blyde scores against Great Britain. Photo / Getty

After absorbing some early pressure in the second half, New Zealand hit back again, this time with Tyla Nathan-Wong spotting a gap and shooting through it – the ensuing conversion closing the gap to just two points with three minutes remaining.

The task got slightly easier when Great Britain had a player yellow carded for a high tackle, and New Zealand were able to exploit the overlap, with Blyde scoring her third of the game to seal the comeback and avoid an opening-day boilover.

Blyde's presence stood out in both games on the opening day of competition.

Against Kenya, the 25-year-old often came in from the wing in search of work in her Olympic debut. Blyde, who was a travelling reserve alongside Shiray Kaka for the 2016 Games, showed there was more to her attacking game than pure speed, slinging a lovely looping ball out wide on the left to Stacey Fluhler for the opening try of the game.

It was a similar play that saw Blyde cross the stripe moments later in a similar position, with Sarah Hirini the provider. The New Zealand side continued to have success drawing the Kenyan defence in and opening up space on the left, which was again exploited before the first half was finished, with Portia Woodman flashing her pace and beat her defender to the line.

Kenya were able to get on the board through Christabel Lindo, who was rewarded for running in support with an offload putting her in clear space with an easy run to the line.

Leading 17-7 at halftime, the New Zealand side got the ball back straight after the restart due to a Kenyan error, and were made to pay by the Taranaki connection of Blyde and Gayle Broughton, with Broughton putting Blyde into space for an easy run to the line.

Broughton got herself on the score sheet midway through the second half with some dazzling footwork to beat a couple of defenders.

It was the last try of the game as both sides were less than clinical in the final three minutes.

Abbie Brown of Great Britain looks dejected as the Black Ferns Sevens celebrate their comeback victory. Photo / Getty

Kaka told Sky Sport it had been an emotional 24 hours.

"My eyes were still a bit puffy from last night from the jersey presentation. It was emotional," Kaka said.

"Everyone shared their journey to get here. There's Michaela Blyde, too. After I didn't make the Olympics I left, but she stayed and grinded it out even when she didn't want to.

"So, there were just lots of proud moments in the team and we're stoked to be here."