Georgia-Rose Brown has switched allegiance from Australia to New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Women’s artistic gymnast Georgia-Rose Brown has been named to the New Zealand Olympic Team for Paris 2024.

The 29-year-old earned her Paris spot by topping the rankings at the 2024 apparatus World Cup series on the uneven bars.

While the uneven bars are her primary event, she will compete in the all around competition (vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor) at the Olympics.

“Bars is my favourite apparatus and the one that comes the most naturally to me but I still train all four apparatus and consider myself an all-rounder,” Brown said.

“I’m looking forward to just immersing myself in the whole Olympic experience and enjoying it. Performance-wise the goal is to hit all of my routines and possibly make an all-around final.”

Brown is experienced at the top level of competition, however, she is best-known for her achievements in a green and gold leotard, having won three Commonwealth Games medals competing for Australia. In January, she concluded the formal process to switch national allegiance to New Zealand, with the application ratified by the International Olympic Committee.

“I’ve had the opportunity to represent my dad’s side, so now I’d like to represent my mum’s side too,” said Brown whose mother is a New Zealander.

“I’ve wanted to compete at the Olympics since I made my first international team in 2010, so this means the world to me. Everything I’ve worked for throughout my career has paid off. I am so grateful.”

