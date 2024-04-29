From slushie machines to ice baths there a lot to consider on the New Zealand team’s packing list for the Paris Olympics. Video / Corey Fleming

New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian will not be boarding the flight to France.

11-time Paralympic champion, Dame Sophie Pascoe, has officially withdrawn her nomination from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games long list and from competing for New Zealand at the Paralympic Games in Paris later this year.

Pascoe explained her decision behind withdrawing her nomination from Paris.

“Although I’ll miss the opportunity to represent New Zealand in Paris, this decision comes as a result of recently becoming a new mother and I am wholeheartedly embracing this new chapter in my life. Representing New Zealand is an honour and privilege and I remain committed to contributing my experience and knowledge to the New Zealand team in their preparations.

“This is not an announcement of retirement from competitive swimming, rather I am looking ahead to potential competitions in 2025 and beyond.”

Pascoe will continue to spend time with her family and lead the cheer squad for our New Zealand team from home.

Paralympics New Zealand CEO, Greg Warnecke, expressed his full support of Pascoe’s decision.

“Whilst not in Paris for the upcoming Summer Paralympic Games, the NZ Paralympic Team will still benefit knowing that they have Paralympian #166 Dame Sophie Pascoe DNZM right behind them, and supporting our Paralympians on from New Zealand. It’s such an exciting time for Dame Sophie and her family, and we know she will be helping spread the news about the performances of our Paralympians at Paris 2024 with everyone.”

Pascoe said she looks forward to cheering on the New Zealand Paralympic Team as they compete in Paris, when the Games take place from 28 August – 8 September 2024.

“I wish to express my best wishes to my fellow Swimming New Zealand teammates and look forward to supporting the entire Paralympics New Zealand team in Paris later this year from home.”

Dame Sophie Pascoe’s accolades

- 4-time Paralympian

- 11-time Paralympic Champion

- 7-time silver medallist at Paralympic Games

- 1-time bronze medallist at Paralympic Games

- 5-time gold medallist at Commonwealth Games

- NZ’s most decorated Paralympian

- In 2022 Pascoe was made a dame companion of the NZ Order of Merit for services to swimming