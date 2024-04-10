From slushie machines to ice baths there a lot to consider on the New Zealand team’s packing list for the Paris Olympics. Video / Corey Fleming

Kiwi swimming champion Dame Sophie Pascoe is a mother for the first time.

Last night, Pascoe, who is New Zealand’s most decorated Paralympian, posted a photo on Instagram to announce the birth of her son with husband Rob Samson.

“It’s been the best few weeks already with our baby boy, We are just so in love!” she said.





Pascoe has represented New Zealand at four Summer Paralympic Games from 2008, winning a total of 11 gold medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal, making her New Zealand’s most successful Paralympian.

She currently holds eight world records, with the S9 women’s 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m individual medley, and S10 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly.

In 2022 she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the sport of swimming.