Dave MacCalman has detailed his life and accomplishments in a biography.

Dave MacCalman has detailed his life and accomplishments in a biography.

Athlete Dave MacCalman gives a nod to his other passion — jazz — in the title of his newly released biography Here’s to Life and all that Jazz.

Here’s to Life is the beautifully haunting ballad by American jazz singer Shirley Horn and the Waihī Beach sportsman has tapped into “all that jazz” to sum up his life of sport, adventure and achievement.

The Paralympian and disability advocate says the song’s lyrics resonate with him as they embody his life and ethos.

“No complaints and no regrets, I still believe in chasing dreams and placing bets, but I had learned that all you give is all you get ... so give it all you got,” croons Shirley.

Dave has done this his entire life — both as an able-bodied person and again as a quadriplegic.

Dave MacCalman was first over the line in the men's pentathlon F53 100M at the 2000 Paralympics in Sydney.

In the release of Here’s to Life and all that Jazz, MacCalman says he’s tried to keep away from the “overcoming adversity” element and concentrate on delivering an enjoyable read.

“I thought I had a unique story and I’ve reached a point of my life where I’m in reflection mode,” he said.

The book is written with friend and writer Tom Hyde, published by Copy Press Books and is 218 pages long.

An overview describes how MacCalman was on track to be an accomplished basketball star before his accident in 1980.

He became wheelchair-bound while swimming in the United States, on a basketball scholarship. A head-first dive resulted in a fracture and compression of two vertebrae at the base of his neck.

The book overview states: “Returning to New Zealand a wheelchair user, Dave never stopped long enough to think: why me? Instead, he picked up his athletic career where it left off, committing himself to the rigours of training and competing, while his wounded soul was soothed by his love of jazz.”

Dave MacCalman in his garage, with all the different wheelchairs for every sport he played.

“I’ve had to pivot a number of times in my life and really it’s through family and friends that I have lived a more than ordinary life,” he said.

MacCalman said Hyde details a lot of basketball and Paralympics history and how it was formed here in New Zealand.

“It’s more than a sports book, that’s for sure.”

MacCalman has represented New Zealand at three Paralympic games, is a champion athlete and coached in both disability and mainstream sports, including wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

He has just wrapped up a decade of working for the Halberg Foundation helping people with disabilities to enjoy sport and recreation. He’s been working towards making Waihī Beach an accessible beach for all.

He’s currently working with a national group to put out a guideline for councils for better access to the outdoors.

Dave’s book launch was on Thursday in Waihī Beach.

INFO: Bookshop orders can be made through The CopyPress email books@copypress.co.nz

Rebecca Mauger is the editor of Katikati Advertiser. She has been with NZME for more than 20 years as a community reporter, as well as adwriter, copy-sub and entertainment/lifestyle magazine writer.



















