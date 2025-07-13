The Warriors Women look to bounce back from a round one defeat when they take on the Eels at Go Media Stadium.

The Warriors lost their opening game to the Roosters 30-6. The Eels meanwhile, had a close victory over the Sharks to begin the season.

It’s only the second time the Warriors Women have played a home game, dating back to September 2019. It is the first of a double-header Sunday as the men’s side take on the Wests Tigers at 4pm.

Warriors: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Michaela Brake, 3. Tysha Ikenasio, 4. Emmanita Paki, 5. Payton Takimoana, 6. Patricia Maliepo, 7. Emily Curtain, 8. Harata Butler, 9. Capri Paekau, 10. Lavinia Kitai, 11.Shakira Baker, 12. Kaiyah Atai, 13.Laishon Albert-Jones.

Interchange (from): 14. Lydia Turua-Quedley, 15. Maarire Puketapu, 16. Ashlee Matapo, 17. Matekino Gray, 18. Makayla Eli.