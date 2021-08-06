Tokyo Olympics 2020: Another Lisa Carrington medal? Impressive Kiwi crew into K4 500m semifinal

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news as New Zealand records our biggest medal haul to date. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Lisa Carrington's bid for four Olympic medals in Tokyo is well and truly alive.

She may not claim a fourth gold, but the K4 500 team finished an impressive second in their heat behind Hungary, who are probably the favourites.

Carrington, her gold medal K2 partner Caitlin Regal, Teneale Hatton and Alicia Hoskin led from the start and for much of the race before being overhauled at the end.

Carrington was in her 10th race in five days, and it was the first time she did not finish across the line in first.

The top two from each heat go through to tomorrow's semifinals, so the Kiwi K4 team avoided having to race a quarter-final today.

Poland won the other heat in a time slightly faster than the Kiwis, with Germany second.

- more to come.