Tokyo Olympics 2020: Black Sticks women hit big snag in 'listless' defeat to Spain

SPAIN 2

NEW ZEALAND 1

New Zealand's women's hockey campaign has hit a speed bump, following a disappointing loss to Spain at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Disjointed and listless for most of the match, New Zealand only sprang to life in the final quarter but despite having the bulk of possession they created precious few chances and squandered those they did.

It was well into the fourth quarter before the Black Sticks forced a penalty corner and they did not come close to converting the two they eventually were awarded.

Neither goalkeeper was particularly taxed in a match that lacked sparkle.

Spain came into the match winless, New Zealand unbeaten, but it never looked like a top-v-bottom encounter.

The Black Sticks conceded a soft goal after five minutes. They appeared to have safely negotiated a Spanish circle penetration but Megan Hull tried to dribble out of trouble, was dispossessed and Belen Iglesias Marcos had the simple task of slotting past Grace O'Hanlon into the corner.

The mistake was multiplied when New Zealand used and lost a referral on the play, though they might feel aggrieved that more time wasn't spent checking to see whether the ball had brushed a Spanish hand in the lead-up.

The lead was doubled early in the second quarter when Lola Riera converted the Spaniards' fourth penalty corner, with the drag flick taking a wicked deflection to leave O'Hanlon stranded.

The goal finally seemed to spark a response in the listless New Zealanders, with Rose Keddell missing a gilt-edged opportunity to reduce the lead when she dragged a shot wide. Hope Ralph shot straight at keeper Maria Ruiz Castillo.

New Zealand started the second half in much brighter fashion, no doubt with the lilting words of coach Graham Shaw ringing in their ears.

After five minutes, some nice work from Kelsey Smith saw her team on the board. She was credited with the goal but in truth, she was looking to cross for Olivia Merry and a Spanish defender put the ball into her own goal.

That was it for the scoring.

The Black Sticks remain second in Pool B, behind Australia, though Argentina can join them on six points if they win their third match.

New Zealand has pool matches against their transtasman neighbours tomorrow and China on Saturday before the knockout rounds commence.

Spain (B Iglesias Marcos, L Riera), New Zealand (K Smith). Halftime: 2-0.