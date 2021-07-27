Tokyo Olympics 2020: All Blacks sevens cruise into semifinals with comfortable win over Canada

Joe Webber tries to break a Canadian tackle. Photo / Getty

The All Blacks Sevens have eased into their first Olympic semifinal, outclassing Canada at Tokyo Stadium this evening.

New Zealand made light work of their overmatched opponents, with a trio of first-half tries proving more than enough to advance to the medal round with a 21-10 victory.

Coach Clark Laidlaw might have been left a little disappointed with the concession of two late tries but that never threatened to be any more than consolation for the Canadians.

The All Blacks Sevens will now play Great Britain in the semifinal at 2pm tomorrow, with the semifinals and gold-medal match both set for tomorrow.

Four years after being bundled out in the quarter-finals by eventual champions Fiji, New Zealand never looked like suffering a repeat.

The victory was built on a base of total ascendancy at the breakdown, with the Kiwi side winning a penalty or turnover almost every time the ball was contested on the deck.

That trend began with the opening try, coming after sustained defensive pressure near the Canadian line eventually produced a penalty that Andrew Knewstubb tapped before slipping through a hole and over the line.

The second came moments later when New Zealand counter-rucked to enable Scott Curry to easily cross. And the third try also saw co-captain Curry streak clear after a turnover, with great handling down the right proving much too elusive for Canada to contain.

New Zealand were seemingly content to preserve their legs and their lead in the second half, occasionally relying on some physical defence to snuff out Canadian threats.

The only real blemish came when the game had already been won, with Pat Kay and Harry Jones salvaging something for the underdogs from a one-sided game.

The favourable quarter-final match-up showed the benefit of the All Blacks Sevens advancing unbeaten from pool play, with a nervy 14-12 win over Australia earlier this afternoon following victories over South Korea and Argentina on the opening day.