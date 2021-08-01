Tokyo Olympics 2020: Julia Ratcliffe qualifies sixth for hammer throw final, Lauren Bruce misses out

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news from day ten as Black Ferns Sevens claim Olympic glory and Dylan Schmidt makes history. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news from day ten as Black Ferns Sevens claim Olympic glory and Dylan Schmidt makes history. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Kiwi Julia Ratcliffe has qualified for the women's hammer throw final at the Tokyo Olympics, after a highly impressive performance on Sunday.

The 29-year-old managed a best attempt of 73.20 metres, just 30 centimetres short of reaching the automatic qualification mark (73.50m).

Only three athletes in her heat managed to exceed that mark, with Ratcliffe ranked fourth in group A.

Ratcliffe had a nervous wait – until the cohort of group B throwers completed their attempts – but eventually cruised in, qualifying in sixth position for Tuesday's 12-strong final.

‌

Fellow Kiwi Lauren Bruce won't be joining Ratcliffe in the decider, as the 24-year-old threw well below her best in the Japanese capital.

Bruce couldn't top 70 metres, with her longest throw of 67.71 metres leaving her 12th of 15 in group B and well outside the qualification spots.

But Ratcliffe had a day to remember.

Making her Olympics debut, she finished ahead of eleven other competitors in group A, one of only six women to top 70 metres in her heat.

Ratcliffe, who won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, after claiming silver in 2014, looked calm and composed from the outset.

Wearing bib number 3099, the Hamilton product was part of the first competition of the day, starting at 9:10am local time.

However conditions were still muggy and hot inside the Tokyo Olympic stadium, already well over 30 degrees.

Ratcliffe's first attempt was near flawless, with rhythm and speed across the circle, as she was just shy of her personal best of 73.55m, set in March at the New Zealand track and field championships.

She snatched at her delivery slightly on the second throw, drifting to the side of the circle, to make 68.89 metres. Her third throw was a solid 70.87 metres.

Julia Ratcliffe competes in the qualification rounds of the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photo / AP

Defending Olympics champion Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland) was the top qualifier overall with a massive 76.99 on her first and only attempt. China's Zheng Wang (74.29), American Brooke Andersen (74.00), Canadian Camryn Rogers (73.97) and France's Alexandra Tavernier (73.51) were the other automatic qualifiers and the only competitors to exceed Ratcliffe's mark.

However Bruce struggled on the big stage, unable to summon the kind of performances that have seen her rise quickly through the ranks, to miss the cut-off for the final.

There had been high hopes for Bruce, after her staggering form over the last 18 months, with a series of big throws including a huge 74.61 metre effort in May, which set a New Zealand and Oceania record.

But the Timaru product had a nervy start and didn't really recover. The Olympics is a daunting stage, with only three chances in qualifying to produce your best, and Bruce's relative inexperience may have played a part.

The 24-year-old got her timing wrong on the first attempt, as her throw clipped the cage on the way out, reaching 67.71 metres. Things didn't improve on her second attempt, falling out of sync just before the release to record 66.01 metres.

It was all on the line for Bruce on the last throw, but her rotations didn't look right and her face was etched with disappointment as she watched the four kilo metal ball sail into the distance, landing at 66.15 metres.