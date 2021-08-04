Tokyo Olympics 2020: Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox finish third in 470 medal race; fourth overall

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox finished fourth overall in the men's 470 regatta. Photo / Getty Images

A third-placed finish in the medal race has not been enough to lift Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox into the podium positions in the men's 470 regatta, with the Kiwi duo finishing their campaign fourth overall.

New Zealand's most consistent crew on the water over the past week, Snow-Hansen and Willcox finished outside of the top 10 in just one of their 10 races to go into the medal race sitting fourth overall.

A place on the podium was in touch for the Kiwi duo, however they needed results to go their way. While Australia had already locked up the gold for the event, there was a chance New Zealand could move into the silver or bronze positions if the teams from Sweden and Spain did not sail well in the medal race.

Early on, it looked as though no matter how well the Kiwis sailed, the fates were not working in their favour. They found themselves among the fleet leaders - but they were alongside Australia, Sweden and Spain for much of the race.

The Kiwis spent much of the race sailing alone as they favoured the opposite side of the course to their opponents, and seemed to be the only one of the 10 crews who like the conditions there.

After sitting ninth early in the race, Snow-Hansen and Willcox had moved into fifth pace by the first marker, and continued to improve their position soon after.

Rounding the second and third markers in fourth and third place respectively, Snow-Hansen and Willcox were doing everything in their power to give themselves a shot at the medals.

Finishing third in the race behind Australia and Sweden would have seen them overtake Spain for the bronze had Spain finished the medal race in sixth. Unfortunately for the Kiwis, Spain finished the race in fifth - clinging on to the bronze medal by two points.

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox's position by marker during the 470 medal race

Leg 1: fifth, 13sec off the leader

Leg 2: fourth, 17sec off the leader

Leg 3: third, 15sec off the leader

Leg 4: third, 19sec off the leader

Finish: third, 17sec off the leader