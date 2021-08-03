Tokyo Olympics 2020: Anton Down-Jenkins punches above weight to progress to 3m springboard final

Anton Down-Jenkins fronts after being named for Tokyo Olympic Games. Video / Supplied

New Zealand diver Anton Down-Jenkins has progressed to his first Olympic final after posting an impressive performance in the semifinal of the men's 3m springboard event.

Down-Jenkins came into the semifinal sitting in 16th place overall and needing a step up in scoring consistency to move himself within the top 12 divers that would qualify for the final.

The 21-year-old employed a low-risk strategy for his six jumps, with each of them demanding a relatively low level of difficulty but a high level of execution to put competitive scores on the board.

It turned out to be a wise approach as Down-Jenkins was solid throughout and peaked with his final dive of the session to finish in a remarkable 8th place.

He scored 66, 63, 72, 71.3, 72, and 79.9 for his six dives, with a total score of 424.20 points. To put that in perspective, the leading diver - from China - finished 119.25 points ahead of the Kiwi.

However, this was an impressive performance from Down-Jenkins, who was not expected to progress this far into the event.

Down-Jenkins began with a solid, safe dive that put him right on track for the final - albeit by the slimmest of margins.

At a difficulty of 3.0, Down-Jenkins completed an inward, two-and-a-half somersaults dive in the inward pike position. He executed the dive reasonably well and the judges handed him an overall total of 66.00, which put him in 12th place after the first round of divers.

Down-Jenkins' second dive was a step in the wrong direction. Attempting a backwards, two-and-a-half somersaults dive, the young Wellingtonian had difficulty entering the water in a straight body position, leaving him with a judged score of 63. That result left him sitting in 14th place with four rounds to go.

The third round of the event saw Down-Jenkins attempt a reverse two-and-a-half somersaults dive with a difficulty of 3.0 and it was by far his best dive of the event as he recorded a total score of 72 points to move him back into contention for the final in 11th place.

Anton Down-Jenkins made very few mistakes in his semifinal. Photo / AP

Down-Jenkins' strategy of keeping his dives simple and achievable continued in his fourth jump as he completed a forward three-and-a-half somersaults dive at a difficulty of 3.1. Once again, he was precise and clinical in his execution and was rewarded with 71.30 points from the judges that kept him in 11th place with two dives to come and almost ten points between himself and 12th place.

The fifth round of the event saw the Kiwi diver attempt a forward two-and-a-half somersaults dive with a twist, at a difficulty of 3.0. Once again, it was beautiful to watch in its simplicity and he equalled his best score of the day with 72 points.

With one round to go Down-Jenkins remained in 11th place but had built a buffer of 17.2 points between himself and the 13th-placed diver Haram Woo from Korea.

It turned out he didn't need it.

Saving the best for last, Down-Jenkins attempted a forward two-and-a-half somersaults dive with two twists - his toughest dive of the session - and nailed it to perfection to lodge his best Olympic dive of 79.90 points.

The young Kiwi will now compete in the final at 6pm on Tuesday evening where he will hope to continue his upward trajectory in the pool.