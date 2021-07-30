Tokyo Olympics 2020: Another gold! Men's rowing eight claim famous win

Thomas Mackintosh, Hamish Bond, Tom Murray, Michael Brake, Daniel Williamson, Phillip Wilson, Shaun Kirkham and Matt MacDonald of Team New Zealand. Photo / Getty

The Kiwi men's eight have completed a stunning day in the water for New Zealand with another gold medal in Tokyo – following Emma Twigg's gold in the single sculls and silver in the women's eight.

The men's eight took out a famous victory, finishing with a time of 5:24.64, 0.96 seconds ahead of Germany with Great Britain claiming the bronze.

In a thrilling race, the Kiwis started strong and took charge from the second 500m, holding off the Germans and Brits at the end.

It was a historic win for Hamish Bond, who collects his third Olympic gold medal - the first New Zealander to win a gold medal at three successive Games.

- more to come