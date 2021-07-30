Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Another gold! Men's rowing eight claim famous win

Quick Read
Thomas Mackintosh, Hamish Bond, Tom Murray, Michael Brake, Daniel Williamson, Phillip Wilson, Shaun Kirkham and Matt MacDonald of Team New Zealand. Photo / Getty

Thomas Mackintosh, Hamish Bond, Tom Murray, Michael Brake, Daniel Williamson, Phillip Wilson, Shaun Kirkham and Matt MacDonald of Team New Zealand. Photo / Getty

NZ Herald

The Kiwi men's eight have completed a stunning day in the water for New Zealand with another gold medal in Tokyo – following Emma Twigg's gold in the single sculls and silver in the women's eight.

The men's eight took out a famous victory, finishing with a time of 5:24.64, 0.96 seconds ahead of Germany with Great Britain claiming the bronze.

In a thrilling race, the Kiwis started strong and took charge from the second 500m, holding off the Germans and Brits at the end.

It was a historic win for Hamish Bond, who collects his third Olympic gold medal - the first New Zealander to win a gold medal at three successive Games.

- more to come