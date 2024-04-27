Hamish Kerr makes an attempt in the men's high jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo / AP

Hamish Kerr makes an attempt in the men's high jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo / AP

New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr has fired another warning before this year’s Paris Olympics, defeating Tokyo gold medal winner Mistaz Essa Barshim of Qatar in Shanghai.

Kerr, 27, took out the high jump at the Shanghai leg of the Diamond League athletics series, and cleared 2.31m for the title.

Barshim - who shared gold in Tokyo three years ago with Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi - failed in his attempts at 2.31m, before passing and also failing to clear 2.33m.

For context, Barshim and Tamberi both took gold at the last Olympics by clearing 2.37m.

Kerr is already the world indoor high jump champion, after he cleared 2.36m in Glasgow in March.

Meanwhile, Barshim is the reigning outdoor champion, after he cleared the same height in 2023.

“I’ve been working on a few technical things, so for that to work out tonight, I’m stoked,” Kerr said.

“Just to be out there with these athletes who I really look up to like Barshim and to beat them, I still have to pinch myself.

“This gives me a lot of confidence going into the season ahead.”

However, Kerr’s mark of 2.31m is five centimetres down on his personal and New Zealand best of 2.36m, which he cleared in winning his world indoor title earlier this year.