Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live updates of New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps the Tokyo Olympics news as Dame Valerie Adams while bronze and Lisa Carrington looks set for a golden blitz. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

All the New Zealand action from day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here's all you need to know about today's action (Tuesday, 3 August).

Kiwis in action today

‌

Middle distances runners Sam Tanner (12.16pm) and Nick Willis (12.27pm) hit the track as the first Kiwis in action today in round one of the 1500m.

And then all eyes switch to Carrington who has the chance for a golden double in Tokyo today. She competes in the K1 200m semifinals at 12.30pm with a potential final at 2.37pm as Carrington looks to win the event for a third straight Olympics. She is also competing in the K2 500m semifinals with Caitlin Regal at 1.30pm and a possible second final at 3.46pm.

Kiwi boxer David Nyika is guaranteed a medal at these Olympics by virtue of making the semifinal at 3.18pm, it's just a matter of which colour. If Nyika loses this semifinal, he'll finish his day with a bronze medal, but if he wins, he'll be fighting for gold on Friday. His opponent for the bout is Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, who defeated Nyika at the World Boxing Championships in 2019.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are gunning for back-to-back gold medals when they race in the 49er medal race tonight. They return to the water and hope for some wind after yesterday's postponement.

In a 10-boat race which sees first place receive two points and last place handed 20 (the crew with the fewest points wins), Burling and Tuke's 14-point buffer over fourth place means a solid finish should be enough for them to win a third consecutive Games medal.

However, winning gold will be much tougher – the Kiwi duo only have a four-point lead over both the British and Spanish crews, and will therefore need to be at their best when it matters most.

There are other medal chances today in what could be a successful one for New Zealand.

Josh Junior competes in the men's Finn medal race where he is sitting fourth, the women's and men's pursuit teams return to the velodrome and if they improve on yesterday's times could leave with medals while Julia Ratcliffe takes part in the women's hammer throw final.

Diver Anton Down-Jenkins competes in the men's 3m springboard semifinal while Rio bronze medallist Tom Walsh, along with Jacko Gill, will compete in the shot put qualifying.

Check the "who's competing" interactive above to see the full list of Kiwis in action, and when they begin their events.

Sports in action today

Artistic Gymnastics (Three finals)

Artistic Swimming (Duet Technical Routine)

Athletics (Six finals)

Baseball (Repechage)

Basketball (Men's Quarter-finals)

Beach Volleyball (Women's Quarter-finals)

Boxing (Finals)

Canoe Sprint (Four finals)

Cycling Track (Women's Team Pursuit and Men's Team Sprint finals)

Diving (Men's 3m Springboard final)

Equestrian (Jumping individual qualifier)

Football (Men's semifinals)

Handball (Men's quarter-finals)

Hockey (Men's semifinals)

Sailing (Finn and Nacra 17 medal races)

Sport Climbing (Men's Combined qualification)

Table Tennis (Team knockouts)

Volleyball (Men's quarter-finals)

Water Polo (Women's quarter-finals)

Weightlifting (Men's 109kg final)

Wrestling (Three finals)

How to follow the action

The Herald will have live updates running from 10am, while you can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Sports in action tomorrow

Artistic Swimming (Duet Technical Routine)

Athletics (Five finals)

Baseball (Repechage, semifinal)

Basketball (women's Quarter-finals)

Beach Volleyball (Men's Quarter-finals)

Boxing (Semifinals, final)

Canoe Sprint (Heats, Quarter-finals)

Cycling Track (Men's Team Pursuit final)

Diving (Women's 10m platform preliminary)

Equestrian (Jumping individual final)

Golf (Women's first round)

Handball (Women's quarter-finals)

Hockey (Women's semifinals)

Marathon swimming (Women's 10km final)

Sailing (Men's and women's 470 medal races)

Skateboarding (Women's Park final)

Sport Climbing (Women's Combined qualification)

Table Tennis (Team semifinals)

Volleyball (Women's quarter-finals)

Water Polo (Men's quarter-finals)

Weightlifting (Men's +109kg final)

Wrestling (Three finals)