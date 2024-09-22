Understanding your voting options: Māori roll or general roll?

Supplied: Electoral Commission

Māori can change rolls any time except three months pre-election.

For Richie Ruka (Ngā Puhi), an Auckland builder and father of two, registering for the Māori electoral roll was a personal choice that reflected his identity and community connections.

“I wanted to vote for someone who understands our community and can represent us,” he said. “Being on the Māori roll was the best way to do that.”

Ruka’s decision highlights an important choice for Māori voters: whether to enrol on the Māori roll or the general roll.

Both options allow participation in national and local elections, and numbers on the two rolls are fairly evenly split, with 51% on the Māori roll. At the start of July, 566,771 voters of Māori descent were enrolled to vote; 275,190 (48.6%) on the general roll and 291,581 (51.4%) on the Māori roll.

“Ko tōu reo, ko tōu mana. Your voice, your vote, has power,” said the Electoral Commission’s Chief Māori Advisor Hone Matthews.

“We encourage people to talk with whānau and friends about which roll will serve them best. Every vote counts in shaping the future of Aotearoa.”

Sammy Palmer (Ngāti Whātua), a Whangārei accountant and mother of three, has been on the general roll since she first registered to vote 17 years ago. But she values having the flexibility to switch and doesn’t rule out a change in the future.

“It’s only since having kids that I’ve really started looking into who I’m voting for,” she said. “I would definitely consider switching to the Māori roll in time for the next election.”

How the electoral system works for Māori voters

New Zealand is divided into voting areas called electorates. Currently, there are seven Māori electorates and 65 general electorates, and each elects one Member of Parliament (MP).

On the Māori roll, voters choose from candidates in Māori electorates, while on the general roll, voters choose from candidates in general electorates. Regardless of the roll, all voters choose from the same list of political parties in a general election.

For example, a voter on the Māori roll in Rotorua votes in the Waiariki electorate, while a general roll voter in the same area votes in the Rotorua electorate. The roll choice can also affect the number of Māori seats in Parliament.

The number of people on the Māori roll could mean more or fewer Māori electorates. This also plays a part in setting the boundaries for both Māori and general electorates during reviews.

In local elections, councils use the same electoral rolls. If a council has Māori wards or constituencies, Māori roll voters will vote for those candidates, while general roll voters will vote in general wards or constituencies.

Understanding the three-month rule

Māori choose which electoral roll to be on when enrolling for the first time. Changes between rolls can be made at any time except during the three months leading up to a general election (next in 2026), local elections (coming up in 2025), or any parliamentary by-election affecting the voter’s area.

Understanding this three-month period is critical for voters planning to switch rolls.

“There’s been some confusion about this,” explained Matthews. “Many tried to switch rolls during the last election but couldn’t because it was in the three months before the election. We need to spread the word so people aren’t caught off-guard.”

Matthews said that whatever roll you choose, it’s important to vote. “If people don’t participate, then others are deciding for them. Their vote has power. It’s their chance to influence who represents them.”

Changing rolls

If someone is happy with the roll they are on, they don’t need to do anything.

Changing rolls – as long as it is before the three-month period before an election – is easy to do online using a New Zealand driver licence, passport, or RealMe identity.

Voters on the unpublished roll must call 0800 36 76 56 to request a paper enrolment form.

Celebrating 50 years

The Māori electorates have been a unique feature of New Zealand’s electoral system since they were established in 1867.

Before 1975, if you were Māori, you could not choose which electoral roll to be on. Your roll, and whether you voted in a Māori or general electorate, was determined by the percentage of Māori blood you were deemed to have.

2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of the passing of the 1975 Electoral Amendment Act which established the Māori Electoral Option, giving Māori the choice of enrolling on the general roll or the Māori roll. The anniversary is part of New Zealand’s official commemorations programme under the theme Mana Māori Motuhake | Māori rights and representation.

“This anniversary serves as a reminder of the significance of the Māori option in shaping New Zealand’s democracy. We urge people to make informed choices that reflect who they are and what they want for the future of our country,” said Matthews.

For Ruka, his roll choice wasn’t just about ticking a box. It was about choosing what was right for the future of his family.

“I feel like my vote has real power,” he said. “It’s not really about politics, it’s about making sure my community is heard.”

Whether enrolling for the first time or considering a change, it is a decision that carries mana, reflecting what is best for voters and their whānau.

As Palmer added, enrolling is key to “having a say in what happens in the country, and you can’t really complain about the state of things if you haven’t voted.”

For more details on the two rolls and how to enrol, visit vote.nz.