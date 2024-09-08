Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl half-time show, the National Football League and Apple Music announced on Sunday. Video / Kendrick Lamar

A Paralympic marathon runner was left “devastated” after being disqualified and denied a bronze medal for an error just metres from the finish line.

Elena Congost let go of her rope momentarily after her guide, Mia Carol, cramped up late in the race on Sunday, the final day of the Paris Games.

The Spaniard was left in tears after officials had ruled she broke the regulations, with the bronze medal being awarded to Japan’s Misato Michishita. Runners in the T12 event for athletes with visual impairments must be tethered to their guide for the duration of the race.

“I’m devastated, to be honest, because I had the medal,” said Congost, who was born with a degenerative hereditary eye disease.