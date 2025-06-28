Travelling at speeds of 80km/h on skis down snowy slopes sounds daunting. Doing it without sight is almost unthinkable, but for Thomas Coysh, it’s just another day on the mountain.
The 25-year-old is a para alpine ski racer, despite living with a rare genetic eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa, whichhas progressively worsened to the point where he is now completely blind.
But Coysh, a self-described adrenaline junkie, doesn’t let that stop him.
He’s set himself some big targets with the goal of qualifying for the World Cup circuit, while representing New Zealand at the 2030 Winter Paralympics in the French Alps would be the icing on the cake.
Three years later, Coysh recalls when things really took a turn and he couldn’t see from the back of the classroom, while he would struggle seeing the ball in football, and he eventually had to give that up.
Coysh describes his vision like looking through a static TV, but he can vaguely detect light.
Unable to take part in meaningful sport, he went years feeling lost and having no sense of purpose until he learnt about adaptive sports. He tried his hand at a few before noticing skiing was an option.
Having done some skiing in the past, which he did stop because of his deteriorating vision, he decided to attend the have-a-go para-alpine skiing day at Snow Plant, north of Auckland.
The rest is history as Coysh relocated to the South Island to chase his dream. He tries to ski four to five times a week during the winter months on Mt Hutt.
“I loved skiing as a kid, but I stopped when my vision worsened because I didn’t know about adaptive options,” said Coysh.
“Once I discovered adaptive skiing existed, I thought, ‘Absolutely, I want to try that.’
“I was excited, but also cautious. I also have a hearing impairment, so I wondered if I’d even be able to hear a guide.”
Away from the slopes, Coysh has a passion for the ocean and sailing.
His interest was sparked after taking part in a 21-day Outward Bound course, which included some sailing around the Marlborough Sounds, and Coysh managed to successfully take part without a dedicated instructor.
He also did a five-day trip on the Spirit of Adventure, and then eventually a 28-day Atlantic crossing from the Canary Islands to Antigua.
“I never look at something and think, ‘That’s impossible’. I just ask, ‘How can I do this?’,” said Coysh.