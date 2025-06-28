Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Paralympics

Thomas Coysh, the ‘Blind Skiwi’, chasing Paralympic dreams - On the Up

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Thomas Coysh. Photo / Paralympics NZ

Thomas Coysh. Photo / Paralympics NZ

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Travelling at speeds of 80km/h on skis down snowy slopes sounds daunting. Doing it without sight is almost unthinkable, but for Thomas Coysh, it’s just another day on the mountain.

The 25-year-old is a para alpine ski racer, despite living with a rare genetic eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Paralympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Paralympics