Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport

Leighton Leevard overcomes rare heart condition to chase motorsport dream – On The Up

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Teenager Leighton Leevard: 'Racing with experienced drivers helps me learn.' Photo / Supplied

Teenager Leighton Leevard: 'Racing with experienced drivers helps me learn.' Photo / Supplied

When he’s driving in stock cars or drag cars, teenager Leighton Leevard races as The Heartstopper Kid – a name which references the rare heart condition he’s lived with his whole life.

Leevard has coronary arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a condition which occurs in 0.002% of the general population

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Motorsport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Motorsport