While Coe will likely be remembered by many for his towering presence on the field for Counties and the Māori All Blacks, it is surf lifesaving on the treacherous black sands at Karioitahi beach where his legacy will leave the biggest impact.

On November 1, Surf Lifesaving Karioitahi will finally open their new clubrooms, a project initially launched in 2006. That will mark Coe’s final act with the club with plans to retire the following day after 46 years of service.

“It makes one feel very humble when they talk about a legend,” said Coe.

“If it‘s the idea that I’m able to inspire others through my dedication – and hopefully what I’ve achieved – then the term legend is probably a word that‘s acceptable.

“I was out there just to do my absolute best for the team.

“I was a positive influence for a lot and, if that inspired younger people, then I achieved what I needed to achieve.”

The surf club was first formed in 1969, and Coe’s dad Laurie was one of the first qualified members, so naturally Coe and his siblings spent most of their weekends on the beach back when there was no clubhouse at all.

Coe himself became qualified 10 years later and still recalls his first rescue, aged 13. Back then there were no boats, just flippers and a rescue tube.

Coe began playing rugby in the fifth form (year 11) at school and went on to make the Counties under 16s side.

For the next 20 years, it was always rugby in the winters and surf lifesaving in the summers.

Coe loved the lifestyle so much he declined offers to go overseas during the summer.

“I had a lot of offers to go elsewhere during the summer period, but I enjoyed my summers back here as a lifeguard too much. I said, ‘no, I want to get a suntan and get fit and be ready for the next season’.

“I’m just a bloke who tries to do his best to the best of his ability and whether it‘s being active from a community’s perspective or from a personal perspective that‘s what I try to achieve.

“I set goals and try to knock them off – so now I’m trying to retire and not have to worry about things, we’re getting there.“

During his career, Coe has managed to achieve plenty – there were numerous good memories and some harrowing moments on the water.

Some of the good ones include helping kids qualify as lifeguards who were sons and daughters of guards who Coe previously qualified.

He says other than marrying his wife Judith, having a family and being mortgage free, getting a new surf club built is probably his greatest achievement.

“It will provide a legacy not only for the community, but for the surf club going forward for the next 50 or 60 years,” said Coe.

“That‘s been a huge challenge to knock off, and we’re almost there.

“I always say to people when I was a rugby player, I was a rugby player. When I finished playing rugby, I was no longer a rugby player.

“As a surf lifesaver, even to the day I die, I have abilities to be able to save somebody’s life – so I’m always a surf lifesaver. We have those lifesaving abilities, so you never retire and that‘s why our motto for surf lifesaving is ‘In it for life’.

“You can take that either way. We’re there until we die, or we’re there to save people’s lives.”

Coe says representing the community has always been important in his family, dating back to his grandparents. His own kids uphold those values.

His daughter Tara is the head of lifesaving at Karioitahi while his nephew is president.

Tara is also on the Counties Manukau Rugby board as a club rugby director.

Judith has also been influential in the community space, having worked as a teacher and currently as a regional sports director. In 2006, she was awarded Surf Life Saving Northern Region, Volunteer of the Year.

“I grew up with a family ethos that we gave back to the community,” said Coe.

”We volunteered, whether that was at schools or through calf clubs or through the surf lifesaving.

Jim Coe playing for Counties Manukau in 1997. Photo / Photosport.

Coe’s legacy has been recognised by being made a life member at Karioitahi Surf Club, Surf Lifesaving Northern Region and Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Earlier this year, he was made a life member at Counties Manukau Rugby.

Coe was interviewed in 2013 by the Herald, in a piece which featured an image of the former footy player wearing his debut Counties Manukau jersey. It still fitted him well.

Jim Coe, wearing his Counties jersey in 2013. Photo / Sarah Ivey

He maintains nothing has changed and he has an impressive collection of jerseys in his locker room, which he calls “scalps” from his years on the field.

While he’s a Counties boy at heart, the most special memories come from representing the Māori All Blacks.

“That was the closest I ever got to really playing test matches,” said Coe. “Playing against the British Lions at Athletic Park in Wellington.

”Facing Scotland at Murrayfield was another one. I swapped my jersey with Doddie Weir.

“We had a pretty good run with that New Zealand Māori team during the 1990s that we were playing with. We never lost a game.”

Coe cherishes his time working with the surf lifesaving club.

“It’s still the same passion – whether the body wants to do it or not, as quickly as what it used to is, is another story,” said Coe.

“I love putting my fins on and swimming out through the surf and getting out behind the white waters at Karioitahi there and just relaxing.

“You look around New Zealand and there’s a lot of lifeguards in their 70s that are still doing it as well. They would consider me quite young when compared with them. A lot of the young fellas at the surf club reckon I’m an old bastard.”

While there have been no deaths at Karioitahi during a patrol between the flags, New Zealand does have a high amount of drownings.

In 2024, New Zealand recorded 71 preventable drowning fatalities, according to Water Safety New Zealand, which is on the low end of the scale, with the 10-year average of 83.

Coe believes it is important for everyone to learns the basics of how to survive in the water.

“I think they should be taught how to float because if you know how to float and you don’t panic, you can survive,” said Coe.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.