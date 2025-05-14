A Northland-based charity that collects new and gently used sports gear to share with people in need within the community has recently celebrated a new milestone – and has no plans to slow down any time soon.
The ReSport Charitable Trust will celebrate its two-year anniversary this month, during which time it has collected more than 8000 items, with 6500 redistributed and 5800 saved from textile waste.
The trust was founded by JP Dignon, CEO of CDL Group and Joey Yovich, Regional Sports Connector at Sport Northland.
The initiative has gained strong support from the community, including high-profile figures from the region such as former All Blacks hooker Derren Witcombe, former Tall Black player and coach Pero Cameron, former Warriors and Kiwis forward Louis Anderson and former Black Caps batter Lou Vincent.
They collect everything from shoes to balls, surfboards and bikes – as long as the items are in good usable condition. Once processed, they work with schools, communities and families to distribute the gear to those in need.
Most of the gear is collected through the Champion A Good Cause programme. ReSport have 15 wheelie pātaka across Northland, which serve as the main collection points for donated goods, while bulkier items can be picked up.
To celebrate their second birthday, they’re holding a fundraising movie night in Whangārei on May 22, headlined by a sports memorabilia auction.
Witcombe, a ReSport ambassador, has donated a team-signed, framed All Blacks jersey from the 2005 British & Irish Lions Victory tour, along with some signed game-worn boots. Shaun Johnson’s cricket shoes from the T20 Black Clash earlier this year were donated to the trust and are also up for grabs.
Anderson has contributed some signed Warriors jerseys from co-captain James Fisher-Harris, who hails from Hokianga.
Project co-ordinator for the ReSport Charitable Trust, Sharon Gibson, says it’s great to see the community embrace the project, especially as many Northland families are struggling with the cost of living.
“We have a high need for support in this area, so we are mostly breaking the affordability barriers that people face, and seeing significant impact in our region,” said Gibson.
“There are families with up to eight kids – they all want to play sport. Even if both parents are working, they’re forced to make difficult choices. We are here to change that.
“It’s a community-led initiative. Without our community donating goods. And without our funders and sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”
Anderson, who is from Dargaville, is currently working as a development officer for Rugby League Northland.
He recalls visiting a school that had limited sports gear, and after a few phone calls, ReSport was able to provide equipment for the school.
“Northland is not the richest area in New Zealand, and if we can help provide kids with equipment, we hope that will allow them to participate like other kids who have the means,” said Anderson.
“If I know any kids that lack equipment – rugby boots or anything – I always make sure they know about ReSport and its mission to provide gear for people who may not otherwise be able to afford it.
“ReSport serves a great purpose in removing that barrier.”
Some sports gear is occasionally unusable, and ReSport has found ways to ensure it doesn’t end up in a landfill, benefitting the environment.
More than 85kg of gear has been converted into fuel or cement, while retired sports uniforms are repurposed into insulation or bedding.
Earlier this year, ReSport partnered with Rebel Sport and Replay for a nationwide boot collection, where people could donate their unwanted shoes in exchange for a 20% discount on a new pair.
In total, they received 1,300 pairs nationwide over one weekend.
Gibson says she’s thrilled to see the growth over two years, highlighting the importance of sponsors and fundraising.
“It’s been a very busy two years, but we’re now starting to get repeat customers and strong traction in Whangārei. We’re also gaining momentum in Kaitāia and have expanded into Dargaville,” said Gibson.