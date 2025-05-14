They collect everything from shoes to balls, surfboards and bikes – as long as the items are in good usable condition. Once processed, they work with schools, communities and families to distribute the gear to those in need.

Most of the gear is collected through the Champion A Good Cause programme. ReSport have 15 wheelie pātaka across Northland, which serve as the main collection points for donated goods, while bulkier items can be picked up.

To celebrate their second birthday, they’re holding a fundraising movie night in Whangārei on May 22, headlined by a sports memorabilia auction.

Witcombe, a ReSport ambassador, has donated a team-signed, framed All Blacks jersey from the 2005 British & Irish Lions Victory tour, along with some signed game-worn boots. Shaun Johnson’s cricket shoes from the T20 Black Clash earlier this year were donated to the trust and are also up for grabs.

Anderson has contributed some signed Warriors jerseys from co-captain James Fisher-Harris, who hails from Hokianga.

Warriors co-captain James Fisher-Harris with Louis Anderson. Photo / Supplied.

Project co-ordinator for the ReSport Charitable Trust, Sharon Gibson, says it’s great to see the community embrace the project, especially as many Northland families are struggling with the cost of living.

“We have a high need for support in this area, so we are mostly breaking the affordability barriers that people face, and seeing significant impact in our region,” said Gibson.

“There are families with up to eight kids – they all want to play sport. Even if both parents are working, they’re forced to make difficult choices. We are here to change that.

“It’s a community-led initiative. Without our community donating goods. And without our funders and sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

Anderson, who is from Dargaville, is currently working as a development officer for Rugby League Northland.

He recalls visiting a school that had limited sports gear, and after a few phone calls, ReSport was able to provide equipment for the school.

“Northland is not the richest area in New Zealand, and if we can help provide kids with equipment, we hope that will allow them to participate like other kids who have the means,” said Anderson.

“If I know any kids that lack equipment – rugby boots or anything – I always make sure they know about ReSport and its mission to provide gear for people who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

“ReSport serves a great purpose in removing that barrier.”

Some sports gear is occasionally unusable, and ReSport has found ways to ensure it doesn’t end up in a landfill, benefitting the environment.

More than 85kg of gear has been converted into fuel or cement, while retired sports uniforms are repurposed into insulation or bedding.

Earlier this year, ReSport partnered with Rebel Sport and Replay for a nationwide boot collection, where people could donate their unwanted shoes in exchange for a 20% discount on a new pair.

In total, they received 1,300 pairs nationwide over one weekend.

Derren Witcombe's game worn boots from the 2005 British & Irish Lions Tour are up for grabs. Photo / Supplied.

Gibson says she’s thrilled to see the growth over two years, highlighting the importance of sponsors and fundraising.

“It’s been a very busy two years, but we’re now starting to get repeat customers and strong traction in Whangārei. We’re also gaining momentum in Kaitāia and have expanded into Dargaville,” said Gibson.

“Without our community donating goods, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. And without those who sponsor goods, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.

Anderson says the more children playing sport, the better it is for everyone.

“Sport teaches us many life lessons – not just those that apply in the game, but also off the field in our communities,” said Anderson.

“Sport is an important part of our country and culture.

“It’s given me a lot of opportunities – friendships, travel, all that sort of thing – so the more kids that participate in our game, the better it is for everyone.”

Learn more about the ReSport Charitable Trust, here: resport.co.nz

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.