Ian Thorpe, one of the greatest swimmers in history, can no longer swim – and it’s not because he doesn’t want to.

The Australian, known as the “Thorpedo”, won five Olympic gold medals across nine years, dominating distances from 100m to 800m. He also won nine Commonwealth golds, 13 world championships and set 23 world records.

In a new book titled Profiles In Hope by former NSW Liberal leader John Brogden, Thorpe opens up about his mental health and sexuality. The book features interviews with 14 other high-profile Australians. Thorpe revealed that at age 31, in April 2014, he underwent shoulder operations due to an injury, which led to depression and a severe staph infection that landed him in intensive care.

“I can’t swim,” Thorpe told Brogden. “I had a shoulder replacement. Mechanically, I can’t swim. I can catch a wave, but I can’t swim laps. I don’t usually bring it up because everyone else gets really upset. People get sad. People feel sorry for me. And I don’t want them to feel sorry for me.”