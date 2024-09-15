Advertisement
Ian Thorpe opens up about mental health and coming out in new book Profiles In Hope

NZ Herald
Ian Thorpe, one of the greatest swimmers in history, can no longer swim – and it’s not because he doesn’t want to.

The Australian, known as the “Thorpedo”, won five Olympic gold medals across nine years, dominating distances from 100m to 800m. He also won nine Commonwealth golds, 13 world championships and set 23 world records.

In a new book titled Profiles In Hope by former NSW Liberal leader John Brogden, Thorpe opens up about his mental health and sexuality. The book features interviews with 14 other high-profile Australians. Thorpe revealed that at age 31, in April 2014, he underwent shoulder operations due to an injury, which led to depression and a severe staph infection that landed him in intensive care.

“I can’t swim,” Thorpe told Brogden. “I had a shoulder replacement. Mechanically, I can’t swim. I can catch a wave, but I can’t swim laps. I don’t usually bring it up because everyone else gets really upset. People get sad. People feel sorry for me. And I don’t want them to feel sorry for me.”

Ian Thorpe won five Olympic gold medals. Photo / Photosport
Months after his health battle, Thorpe came out as gay to his family and friends. He decided to go public because he felt he had “taken a step out of the closet” and didn’t want to go back in. This announcement was made in an interview with British television presenter Michael Parkinson in July 2014, receiving overwhelming support from loved ones and some backlash from strangers, including some within the queer community.

“It’s quite weird because I don’t know anyone else’s individual circumstances. I grew up in a conservative Christian family, which makes it more difficult. There were multiple factors that added to my decision. That is why people shouldn’t be pressured into coming out.”

Thorpe’s struggle with his sexuality began early. At 16, a reporter directly asked him, “Are you gay?” Thorpe later discovered the reporter was threatened with his job if he didn’t ask. After the Sydney Olympics, speculation about his sexuality continued, so he decided not to share anything.

“I was like, ‘No, no, f*** it. I’m not going to give this up to someone who has made my life a living hell. Who has poked and prodded me into this. I’m not rewarding this behaviour.’ And so, the more I was pushed on it, the further I withdrew from it. Learning to come to terms with my sexuality became even more difficult than it would have been otherwise.”

