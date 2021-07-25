Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live updates - New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

NZ Herald's Focus Sport Cheree Kinnear wraps the news from day three as the Black Sticks and our surfers impress, while Emma Twigg opens up about her quest for Olympic gold. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

NZ Herald's Focus Sport Cheree Kinnear wraps the news from day three as the Black Sticks and our surfers impress, while Emma Twigg opens up about her quest for Olympic gold. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

All of today's action from the Tokyo Olympics.

It turns out that New Zealanders are fairweather fans after all.

A day after cheering on Lewis Clareburt in his Olympic swimming final, Kiwis have another rising star of the pool to support today, with 17-year-old Erika Fairweather to participate in the women's 400 metre freestyle final after a stunning performance last night.

Here's all you need to know about today's action (Monday, 26 July).

Kiwis in action today

‌

Erika Fairweather last night swam the race of her young life in the 400m freestyle heats in Tokyo, qualifying with the fourth-fastest time for this afternoon's Olympic final.

Fairweather set a new national record with a rapid effort from lane eight at the Olympic Aquatics Centre, stopping the clock at 4:02.28 to best the previous mark set by Lauren Boyle at London 2012 by more than a second.

In today's final the Dunedin high school student will face off with five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, seeking to become New Zealand's first swimming medallist since 1996.

Fairweather now faces a busy day. After the final - set to begin at 2.20pm - she will be back in the pool for the 200m freestyle heats at 10.05pm.

Other Kiwis with a chance of claiming a medal today include triathletes Hayden Wilde and Tayler Reid, with Wilde an outside hope of a medal, ranked 10th in the world.

Mountain biker Anton Cooper will be looking to cause an upset in his medal race, with the $67-1 outsider hoping to upset all-around superstars Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock in the cross country mountain bike event. Given what happened in yesterday's women's road race, where a $500-1 amateur won, anything is possible…

Other notable Kiwis to watch include surfers Ella Williams and Billy Stairmand, who have tough round of 16 contests today – weather permitting – after doing well to progress through the heats yesterday.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks sevens will be hoping they can erase the bad memories of Rio 2016 when they begin their campaign this afternoon with winnable group games against Korea and Argentina.

Check the "who's competing" interactive above to see the full list of Kiwis in action, and when they begin their events.

Sports in action today

3x3 Basketball (Pool Play)

Archery (Men's team medal match)

Artistic Gymnastics (Men's team final)

Badminton (Pool Play)

Basketball (Pool Play)

Beach Volleyball (Pool Play)

Boxing (Preliminary Rounds)

Canoe Slalom (Men's Canoe final)

Cycling (Men's Cross-Country mountain bike final)

Diving (Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final)

Fencing (Men's foil and Women's sabre medal matches)

Handball (Men's Pool Play)

Hockey (Pool Play)

Judo (Women's 57kg and Men's 73kg medal matches)

Rugby Sevens (Men's Pool Play)

Sailing (Opening Races)

Shooting (Women's and Men's Skeet finals)

Skateboarding (Women's Street final)

Softball (Pool Play)

Surfing (Round three)

Swimming (Four finals)

Table Tennis (Mixed doubles medal matches)

Taekwondo (Women's 67kg and Men's 80kg medal matches)

Tennis (Second round)

Triathlon (Men's individual race)

Volleyball (Men's Pool play)

Water Polo (Women's Pool play)

Weightlifting (Women's 55kg medal competition)

How to follow the action

The Herald will have live updates running from 9am, while you can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Sports in action tomorrow

3x3 Basketball (Pool Play and Quarter-finals)

Archery (Individual Round of 32 and 16 matches)

Artistic Gymnastics (Women's team final)

Badminton (Pool Play)

Basketball (Women's Pool Play)

Beach Volleyball (Pool Play)

Boxing (Preliminary Rounds)

Canoe Slalom (Women's kayak finals)

Cycling (Women's Cross-Country mountain bike final)

Diving (Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final)

Equestrian (Dressage team final)

Fencing (Women's epee team medal matches)

Football (Women's Pool Play)

Handball (Women's Pool Play)

Hockey (Men's Pool Play)

Judo (Women's 63kg and Men's 81kg medal matches)

Rugby Sevens (Men's Pool Play and quarter-finals)

Sailing (Opening Races)

Shooting (10m Air Pistol and Air Rifle Mixed Team finals)

Softball (Medal Matches)

Surfing (Quarter-finals and semifinals)

Swimming (Four finals)

Table Tennis (Individual Round of 32 and Round of 16)

Taekwondo (Women's +67kg and Men's +80kg medal matches)

Tennis (TBC)

Triathlon (Women's individual race)

Volleyball (Women's Pool play)

Water Polo (Men's Pool play)

Weightlifting (Women's 59kg and 64kg medal competition)