Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ella Williams eliminated from women's surfing event

New Zealand's Ella Williams competes during the women's surfing competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. photo / AP

Ella Williams' Olympic debut has come to an end, with the Kiwi surfer eliminated in the round of 16.

The 26-year-old from Whangamata made a strong start to her campaign on day one of the competition to earn direct ticket into the third round, but couldn't match Costa Rica's Brisa Hennessy in her bid to progress into the quarterfinals.

With the swell increasing in size from the first day of competition, wave selection was a pivotal part of the heat. While Hennessy was finding the right waves and making the most of the scoring opportunities, Williams wasn't having the same success.

The major turning point in the heat came just after the halfway mark when Williams held priority – meaning she had first choice of waves. Williams found herself a little out of position for a medium sized wave that rolled through and let Hennessy go on it.

Hennessy proceeded to go to work on the wave, slashing into the face of it with two strong turns that saw her well rewarded by the judges. Hennessy scored a 6.50 on the wave – which was the highest score of the heat.

The 21-year-old Costa Rican added a 5.50 to post the second-highest two-wave total of the morning with a 12.00. Williams, who counted scores of 4.33 and 3.40, was left in search of 7.73 to move on, but the ocean didn't give her anything to work with in the final stages of the heat and Hennessy moved on.

Earlier in the day, seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) was eliminated by South African Bianca Buitendag, who ripped the Japanese surf to the tone of a 13.93 heat total. Fellow championship star Johanne Defay (France) was also an early casualty from the morning, being eliminated by Portugal's Yolanda Hopkins.

While Williams was eliminated, New Zealand still have another hope in the swell, with Raglan's Billy Stairmand set to surf against reigning world champion Italo Ferreira (Brazil) in his round of 16 match up.