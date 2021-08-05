Tokyo Olympics 2020: Nick Willis bows out of Olympics 1500 metres competition in semifinal stage

Nick Willis' fifth Olympics are over after finishing 9th in the men's 1500m semi-final. Video / Sky Sport

Nick Willis may have been eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics at the semifinal stage – but he hasn't lost his famous sense of humour.

It was a brave effort from the two-time medallist, who managed a season-best time of 3:35.41 to place ninth in his 1500m semifinal on Thursday night.

That wasn't quick enough to reach the decider, ending his dreams of an unprecedented fourth Olympic 1500m final.

But Willis showed his colourful side, when asked if he had a message for all his fans, and people watching around the world.

"Don't do this guys, it's so exhausting," Willis joked with the Sky Television interviewer. "I feel terrible now."

On a more serious note, the 38-year-old hinted at retirement, without fully closing the door on competitive racing again, staying that he would stay in training mode until 2024.

"I've committed to my training partners that I'm going to keep training for the next three years to help them out," explained Willis. "Whether I still desire to race, I'll let my emotions decide that but I'm not committing to any more racing really. [But] I want to help them, one of my training partners could win the gold [in Paris]."

Willis was more than satisfied with his final bow on the Olympic stage. While making the final would have been the perfect curtain call, Willis felt he left nothing in the tank.

"Obviously I didn't make the final but I have no regrets at how I ran," Willis told Sky. "I gave it everything out there. It was a perfect situation for me to have the chance at qualifying with one of those fastest times but I was two slots out of that so head held high, really proud of myself."

Nick Willis. Photo / Getty

Willis came close to retirement after the 2016 Rio Games, where he became the oldest man to claim a 1500m medal and just the eighth male to reach the podium twice in the blue riband distance. But encouragement and persuasion from his wife, coach and close friends kept him going, and Tokyo had been a wonderful experience.

"It's not always easy but having young Sam Tanner here with me, it sort of reminds me of my first Games in Athens," said Willis. "So I definitely have a lot of time for reflection, I've been journaling and trying to live vicariously through Sam's youthful enthusiasm and feeding off that for tonight as well."

Willis was stuck at the back of the pack for most of the race, then unable to find his famous final surge, as he finished ninth.

Only five from his race progressed to the final, with seven making it from the second semifinal, which had a quicker pace.

After a confident run in his heat, the 38-year-old couldn't match the same tempo, with the pace set by world champion Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya).

Competing in his fifth Games, the Wellingtonian was bidding to become the first man to reach four 1500m finals, after reaching the decider in Beijing, London and Rio.

But Willis, who has surprised on the world stage so many times, couldn't produce some unlikely magic one last time.

He started at the back of the field, settling into a 12th position in the 14-strong field. Willis was nestled on the inside, but a long way from the front.

He was still third-last at the bell, and despite summoning all his reserves for a final kick, it ultimately wasn't enough.

Jake Wightman (Great Britain) was first in 3:33.48, with American Cole Hocker (3:33.87) finishing ahead of Cheruiyot (3:33.95).