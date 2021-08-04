Tokyo Olympics 2020: Lydia Ko off the pace after first round of women's golf

Injured Belgian decathlete faceplants into long jump pit. Video / Sky Sport

Rio silver medallist Lydia Ko is off the pace after the first round of the women's golf at the Japan Olympics, but still close enough to be in the hunt.

And the 24-year-old, who had a glorious run as the world number one, says there is plenty of time for her to join the Kiwi medal haul.

She started with six straight pars and two birdies but was undone on the 11th with a double bogey, missing a short bogey putt.

There was a late chance for redemption but a one metre birdie putt slid by the hole on the 18th, leaving her at one under, and one shot behind Rio gold medallist Inbee Park of Korea.

By the end of the day, Ko was four shots behind the leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden, in a tie for 14th.

"There were some goods and some bads as well…I think when I was out of positon for most parts I was able to recover really well," Ko told Sky TV from the Kasumigaseki Country Club course.

Full Kiwi schedule below. Click on a name to see athlete's bio, upcoming events, past Games performance and medal chance.

‌

"There is a lot of golf ahead of you even though you don't want to make clumsy mistakes. Hopefully I'll be able to tidy up the game and give myself more opportunities.

"Starting from 11… I hit one bad shot after another. It kills the gas and the momentum.

"I'm trying to play aggressive - there are only three people who medal and you are hoping to be one of them."

Ko said it felt like she was part of "a whole big family" when she was out on the course, referring to New Zealand's Olympic team.

"Fifteen medals I'd seen before I teed off today – it's pretty amazing, and it's all different types of sport, from boxing to water sports, athletics," she said.

"It's really cool to be part of such a talented group of athletes. We are all trying to do NZ proud.

"Representing New Zealand in 2016 was one of the biggest highlights of my life, not just as a golfer but as a person as well.

"I even got the Olympic rings tattooed with the fern. Even though I don't go home a lot, people support me and I feel the love.

"Hopefully I can do all the Kiwis proud, and if things don't go well smile…it is a huge honour to represent your country."

Lydia Ko, women's golf, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The conditions were tough, with the players using wet towels and ice packs in an effort to keep cool.

The early leaders included Sagstrom, the 28-year-old who has just one LPGA win, who finished in sole charge after firing a bogey-free 66.

World number one Nelly Korda, who gained the top rank six weeks ago, was among those setting the pace.

The 23-yearold Indian Aditi Ashok was the story of the round, as she pushed her way up the leaderboard and finished the day one behind Sagstrom.

Ashok competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics at the age of 18, making her the youngest in the field. She attracted mass attention from an Indian nation not known for its golfers as she started with pacesetting back-to-back 68s before fading to finish 41st.

Ashok, who plays in Europe and the USA, hardly played at all last year, preferring the safety of practicing on her terrace at home. She remains a rank outsider however, her best finish in any of the five majors being 22nd at the British Open three years ago.