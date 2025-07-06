Kiwi golfer Kazuma Kobori has secured a third-place finish at the BMW International Open in Germany after producing the round of the day at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried.

Kobori surged up the leaderboard with a final-round 63 to finish four shots back from winner Daniel Brown of England.

The nine-under round, which equalled the best of the week, featured nine birdies, an eagle and two bogeys to see Kobori finish 18-under for the tournament, earning €147,017 ($285,565).

It’s the 23-year-old’s best finish on the DP World Tour and sees him move to 44th on the season standings in his first full year.

The third place finish wasn’t enough, however, to join fellow Kiwis Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier in the field for this week’s US$9 million Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, with half the field made up of PGA Tour players.