Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kiwi surfer Billy Stairmand faces elimination heat after third placing

New Zealand's Billy Stairmand competes during the first round of the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Olympics. Photo . AP

Billy Stairmand has fallen into the first elimination round the Olympic Games surfing competition, finishing his opening heat of the competition in third place.

The Raglan surfer made a fast start to his heat, scoring a 5.00 and a 3.83 inside the opening minutes to take an early lead and put the pressure on his opponents.

In small but consistent waves, Stairmand wasn't able to better his two-wave total until late in the heat, replacing his 3.83 late in the heat with a 4.97, but his 9.97 total was not enough to get a free pass through to round three.

"It was pretty surreal out there," Stairmand said. "Pretty exciting. I was feeling pretty comfortable out there but obviously I didn't make it but we've got a second chance.

"Was just trying to take in the moment from getting introduced and walking out from the beach. I had a little moment to myself and I was a little proud to be representing New Zealand in surfing. Sorry I couldn't make my heat but we've got another chance.

"The conditions are kind of suited for me. I just got unlucky with the wave selection I got. I was in the lead and then there was an exchange there when I went the first wave and the two behind it were really good, which is unfortunate for me but I'm feeling good and feeling super comfortable and confident. I'm just enjoying it."

Japan's Kanoa Igarashi won the heat with an impressive display of power surfing, combining his turns well and making the most of the waves he took. Igarashi, a staple on the World Surf league Championship Tour in recent years, scored 12.77 for his two-wave total. Peru's Miguel Tudela finished in second place with a score of 10.67, with long-time

CT veteran Jeremy Flores of France rounding out the year in fourth.

Round two is scheduled to run later today, with Stairmand in the first heat at 4.40pm.