Tokyo Olympics 2020: All Blacks Sevens thrash South Korea in opener

It’s bronze for Wilde! NZ Herald's Focus Sport Cheree Kinnear wraps our first medal for Tokyo 2020 plus all the news from day three as the Black Sticks and our surfers impress, while Emma Twigg opens up about her quest for Olympic gold. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

The All Black Sevens got their Olympic campaign off to a rollicking start with a 50-5 win over South Korea.

New Zealand poured on eight tries, including a penalty try, as the Koreans crumbled under a blizzard of penalties and yellow cards.

While the scoreline looks suitably inflated, New Zealand were leading only 7-5 with time up in the first half before co-captain Tim Mikkelson broke free to score the first of his two tries.

‌

The floodgates opened early in the second when Yong Heung Chang was yellow carded for a deliberate knock on. To compound matters a penalty try – an automatic seven points - was awarded by referee Sam Grove-White.

Mikkkelson added a second, William Warbrick added two, while Eteni Nanai-Seturo and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black also dotted down, aided by another yellow card for the same offence, this time against captain Wanyong Park.

Warbrick was originally picked as the 13th man, the travelling reserve, before teams were allowed to bring an extra man in.

It was a crunching victory in the end but that wasn't the story in the first half.

Andrew Knewstubb opened the scoring after forcing a penalty, tapping and scoring himself. He also added the extras from out wide.

William Warbrick of New Zealand scores a try. Photo / Getty

New Zealand coach Clark Laidlaw would have been unimpressed with the next few minutes that resulted in Yeon Sik Jeong burning his side's cover defence to score.

It looked sloppy but co-captain Scott Curry acknowledge that the team was already sizing up bigger challenges.

"We're in a good space, good preparation, the boys are ready to go for the weekend."

New Zealand play Argentina at 8.30pm tonight.

In the earlier Pool B games, Japan threatened a boilover when leading defending champions Fiji 19-12 shortly after halftime.

However the home team made some costly errors late in the match, including inexplicably kicking for touch while five points down with Fiji reduced to six men and time nearly up on the clock. Japan muffed the lineout and Fiji won 24-19.

Great Britain accounted for Canada 24-0 in a lacklustre match.

New Zealand (A Newstubb, T Mikkelson 2, W Warbrick 2, E Nanai-Seturo, N McGarvey-Black tries; penalty try; Knewstubb 2, McGarvey-Black cons)

South Korea (YS Jeong try)

HT: 14-5