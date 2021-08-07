Tokyo Olympics 2020: Women's K4 kayaking team book place in Games final

Women's K4 kayaking team book place in Games final. Video / Sky Sport

Lisa Carrington and the New Zealand kayaking team are on the brink of more history in Tokyo, after the K4 500m crew progressed to the final on Saturday.

The black boat finished second in its semi-final, with the top four teams moving through to the elite decider.

Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal and Teneale Hatton led comfortably through the 250m mark, allowing the luxury of easing down in the second half of the race, to save some energy for this afternoon's final (3:19pm NZT).

It means there could be another memorable chapter, in what has already been a head spinning Games for the paddlers.

The New Zealand women's K4 kayaking team. Photo / Getty

If they can achieve a podium finish in the final, it will be New Zealand's fourth Kayaking medal in Tokyo, equalling the spectacular haul managed by Ian Ferguson and his comrades in 1984.

It would also take Carrington into another stratosphere, moving her individual tally to four at this Games, the most by a Kiwi, after Ferguson claimed three in Los Angeles.

But it won't be easy.

The K4 discipline is the most competitive at the Olympics, where the big Kayaking nations can lump their best talent into one boat.

Hungary, led by five-time Olympic champion Danuta Kozak, are the gold standard. The sport is a big deal there, attracting crowds in their thousands to regattas and they have a massive reservoir of talent.

Their K4 crew hasn't been beaten at an Olympics since 2008, where they claimed silver, with gold in London and Rio. They are the reigning world champions.

Rio bronze medallists Belarus will be strong – after finishing second at the most recent world event and looked more in sync on Saturday.

Poland are also powerful and Germany have an amazing Olympic record; only Hungary and the Germans have won this event since 1988.

New Zealand finished fourth at the 2019 world championships, but only Carrington and Regal remain from that crew.

Full Kiwi schedule below. Click on a name to see athlete's bio, upcoming events, past Games performance and medal chance.

‌

On an overcast morning on the Sea Forest Waterway, New Zealand made their trademark start – with Carrington setting a furious pace – and led by at the 250m mark.

From there, they could race on their own terms, comfortably in the top four. They eased back slightly in the last 200m, with the sight of Carrington glancing to the left well before the line, for the first time in this regatta.

New Zealand finished second in 1:36.293, a whisker behind the Poles who stopped the clock in 1:36.078. China and Denmark were the others to progress.

Earlier, Hungary took out the first semi-final (1:36.529), in a thrilling battle with Belarus and Germany. Only 0.208 of a second separated the top three boats, with Australia fourth.