Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rowing - Jordan Parry moves on to quarter-finals in men's single sculls

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news as Oly Whites make history and rowing gets underway on Day One. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Kiwi Jordan Parry has progressed to the quarter finals of the men's single sculls, after a second place in his heat on Friday morning.

Following in the considerable footsteps of Mahé Drysdale, it was Parry's first international outing in the single seat, after a background in the quad.

It wasn't completely straightforward for the 25-year-old, who was in fourth place after the first quarter of the race at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo.

But the Tauranga product steadily eased up through the gears, moving into third after 1000 metres.

Jordan Parry in action during the rowing heats. Photo / Getty

With the first three boats taking a direct route to the quarter finals, there was no need to use up unnecessary petrol, though Parry accelerated in the final 300 metres to overtake his Peruvian rival Alvaro Torres Masias and claim second.

Parry finished 4.96 seconds behind Greek Stefanos Ntouskos, who dominated the race before easing up in the final stretch.

Parry clocked 7.04.45, with Alvaro Torres Masias crossing in 7.07.92.

A relieved Parry said he was happy with how his first race went.

"It's been a long time coming," Parry told Sky Sport. "We were just ready for something maybe quite rusty to start with, being my first international racing, but I was pretty happy with just getting this one under the belt. It's a bit of a relief.

"I had prepared visuals so much over the campaign - this is what it's gonna be like - but then you're there and it was maybe not what I expected. Just being out there on my own, like, 'it's just me', where I'm used to rallying with my quad boys."

New Zealand has an illustrious history in the single sculls, with three golds (2000, 2012 and 2016) and Drysdale's Beijing bronze.