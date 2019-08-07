This Friday marks the first game of the English Premier League football season. For more than 6m people worldwide this also means the start of the Fantasy Premier League.

The FPL allows fans to manage fictional football teams. The virtual gamers select players for their team and compete with others in their league based on the real-life performance of their picks during the season. It is a free platform, run by the Premier League, and is part of the wider fantasy sports market — estimated to be worth about US$14bn ($21bn) in 2018, according to Orbis Research.

Many offices run

