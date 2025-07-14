Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Media Insider: MediaWorks wins massive AT outdoor advertising contracts, valued in hundreds of millions of dollars

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

MediaWorks will look after all the advertising on Auckland Transport buses and other facilities. Photo / Michael Craig

MediaWorks will look after all the advertising on Auckland Transport buses and other facilities. Photo / Michael Craig

The outdoor advertising sector faces a big shake-up with news today that MediaWorks has scooped up all of the prized Auckland Transport contracts.

MediaWorks has won the portfolio of lucrative contracts to look after outdoor advertising for Auckland Transport across its buses, billboards, bus shelters and train stations for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save