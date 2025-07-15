Advertisement
Health insurance: Insurers seek tax break to lower costs for employer-provided health cover

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
Revenue Minister Simon Watts says the council's proposal "isn't part of the Government's work programme at this point". Photo / Alex Burton

Health and life insurers are calling for a tax break to make it cheaper for employers to pay for their employees’ insurance cover.

The Financial Services Council, which represents the industry, wants the Government to exempt life and health insurance from Fringe Benefit Tax (FBT).

As it stands, employers that

