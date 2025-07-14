Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland must boost transport, housing to stay competitive: Report

RNZ
4 mins to read

Traffic builds up on Rimu Rd, Māngere Bridge as morning commuters try to find a way to get on to the motorway. Photo / RNZ

Traffic builds up on Rimu Rd, Māngere Bridge as morning commuters try to find a way to get on to the motorway. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Auckland is more dependent on cars and has less dense housing than its peers, a new report says.

The State of the City report, conducted by Deloitte for the Committee for Auckland, compared Auckland to Vancouver, Portland, Austin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Tel Aviv, Fukuoka and Brisbane.

Committee

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save