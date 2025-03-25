Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Project Auckland

Call for New Auckland Agenda to tackle city’s challenges and opportunities - Mark Thomas

By Mark Thomas
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Simeon Brown, Minister for Auckland. Mark Mitchell

Simeon Brown, Minister for Auckland. Mark Mitchell

Opinion by Mark Thomas
Mark Thomas is Managing Director of urban technology company Serviceworks.

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Auckland Council has established a $1.3 billion Future Fund to reduce reliance on rates for infrastructure.
  • A New Auckland Agenda is needed, focusing on a long-term strategy with measurable targets for growth.
  • Despite significant investment, Aucklanders remain dissatisfied, citing concerns about crime, transport, and housing affordability.

Over the past year, positive steps have been taken. Auckland Council has established a $1.3 billion Auckland Future Fund to reduce reliance on rates to fund infrastructure. Work on a new Integrated Transport Plan between the government and Auckland Council was agreed and Watercare’s financial sustainability was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Project Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Project Auckland