This echoed the sentiment expressed by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the conference yesterday.

Luxon hit back at councils demanding more funding and support from central government while avoiding tightening their own belts.

Ratepayers did not expect to pay for the “laundry list of distractions and experiments that are plaguing council balance sheets across the country”, Luxon said.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said Luxon’s speech missed the opportunity to talk about how shared problems could be solved and she accused him of punching down.

Brown told the conference today that local government and central government had previously often passed like ships in the night.

“Regional deals mark a historic shift for New Zealand to come together to establish a clear plan.”

Brown announced Cabinet has agreed to a staged approach for rolling out regional deals around the country.

“The Government will invite up to five regions to provide straightforward basic proposals for a Regional Deal. I’ve made my expectations clear to councils that we are not interested in seeing ratepayers’ money spent on extravagant proposal documents”, Brown said.

“We will consider these proposals before finalising New Zealand’s first regional deal in 2025.”

Brown warned these proposals should not be “glossy documents” and that people have had enough of phantom projects and non-delivery.

