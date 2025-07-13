Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Family seeks answers year after Wednesday Davis’ Mt Ruapehu tragedy

By Katie Todd
RNZ·
12 mins to read

Wednesday Davis: A beloved marine scientist's alpine adventure turned to loss. Photo / Supplied

Wednesday Davis: A beloved marine scientist's alpine adventure turned to loss. Photo / Supplied

By Katie Todd of RNZ

She knew the ocean better than most, but the mountains were unfamiliar territory. After 26-year-old marine biologist Wednesday Davis died on Mt Ruapehu last year, family and friends say they endured months without an explanation. A year on, they’re still desperate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand