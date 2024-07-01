According to the University of Auckland website, Davis completed a Master of Science degree in Marine Science in 2022.

“I have always wanted to become a marine biologist,” she wrote.

“Growing up in Tauranga, I developed a close connection to our oceans and an interest in the wide variety of anthropogenic and climate-based impacts facing them.”

A university spokesperson today said it was with sadness that they confirmed one of their technical services staff had “tragically died” in the accident while climbing with friends.

“Wednesday joined the School of Biological Sciences (SBS) technical team a year ago as a marine technician, quickly establishing her presence in the seawater facility, steadily building her experience at sea with the new research vessel Ika,” the spokesperson said.

Wednesday Davis died in a climbing accident on Mt Ruapehu on June 29.

“Wednesday graduated in 2022 with a Masters degree First Class Honours at the University of Auckland. She led the university’s Marine Sciences Society, was a Kupe Leader [scholarship winner], a Blake Leader and YWCA Y25 Alumnus.

“During this difficult time, our thoughts are with Wednesday’s family, partner and friends. Our thoughts are also with the many colleagues and workmates she had in Biological Sciences, Marine Sciences, Environment, and beyond.”

Police said a group of people were climbing on the eastern side of Mt Ruapehu, near Whangaehu Hut about 11am on Saturday.

“During the climb, a woman in the group slipped and fell a significant distance, suffering serious injuries,” police have said tonight.

“Emergency services, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, members of the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation and Tukino Ski Field staff responded immediately.

“Sadly, despite their best efforts, the woman died at the scene.”

Wednesday Davis of Auckland August 2020. Davis has been identified as the woman who died whiile climbing on Mt Ruapehu 28 June 2024 pictre supplied

Police said Tukino skifield staff and local iwi Ngati Hikairo ke Tongariro are supporting the other group members.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and climbing companions at this difficult time.

The University of Auckland Marine Science Society today also posted a tribute to the “wonderful” Davis on their Facebook page.

“Wednesday was our founder, and the heart of the fire at UMSS.

“She completed her Undergraduate, PGDip and MSc within the University of Auckland and within the greater Auckland area had a multitude of jobs supporting the community.

“She was a beautiful person inside and out, and we are all greatly saddened by the loss of her far too soon.”

A rāhui is in place for the eastern slopes of Mt Ruapehu above 2000m, until 6am tomorrow.

Sergeant Shane McNally said Taupō Police Search and Rescue would like to thank all those who responded.

“This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with those involved,” he said.

“While the matter is still under investigation, we cannot reiterate enough the importance of understanding the alpine environment and being prepared mentally and physically for this unforgiving environment.”