“Wednesday joined the School of Biological Sciences (SBS) technical team a year ago as a marine technician, quickly establishing her presence in the seawater facility, steadily building her experience at sea with the new research vessel Ika,” the spokesperson said.
“Wednesday graduated in 2022 with a Masters degree First Class Honours at the University of Auckland. She led the university’s Marine Sciences Society, was a Kupe Leader [scholarship winner], a Blake Leader and YWCA Y25 Alumnus.
“During this difficult time, our thoughts are with Wednesday’s family, partner and friends. Our thoughts are also with the many colleagues and workmates she had in Biological Sciences, Marine Sciences, Environment, and beyond.”
Police said a group of people were climbing on the eastern side of Mt Ruapehu, near Whangaehu Hut about 11am on Saturday.
“During the climb, a woman in the group slipped and fell a significant distance, suffering serious injuries,” police have said tonight.
“Emergency services, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, members of the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation and Tukino Ski Field staff responded immediately.
“Sadly, despite their best efforts, the woman died at the scene.”
Police said Tukino skifield staff and local iwi Ngati Hikairo ke Tongariro are supporting the other group members.
“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and climbing companions at this difficult time.
The University of Auckland Marine Science Society today also posted a tribute to the “wonderful” Davis on their Facebook page.
“While the matter is still under investigation, we cannot reiterate enough the importance of understanding the alpine environment and being prepared mentally and physically for this unforgiving environment.”