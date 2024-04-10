Voyager 2023 media awards
Council’s Auckland Future Fund plan can be an enduring base for city’s future - Paul Majurey

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
It would be quite something if Auckland Council decided to grow its kūmara. Photo / Richard Robinson

OPINION

Te Pūia Tāpapa is a $115 million Māori investment fund with an approach that is different from the typical New Zealand private equity fund. It reflects the Māori worldview, with longer investment periods and

