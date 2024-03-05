Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Future Fund: Councillors Christine Fletcher and Mike Lee go head-to-head

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Councillors Mike Lee and Christine Fletcher go head to head on the pros and cons of the Auckland Future Fund.

Councillors Mike Lee and Christine Fletcher go head to head on the pros and cons of the Auckland Future Fund.

OPINION: Mayor Wayne Brown has plans for a regional wealth fund to secure the council’s financial future and respond to natural disasters such as last year’s storms. The ‘Auckland Future Fund

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand